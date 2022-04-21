ICPC inaugurates anti – corruption unit in News Agency of Nigeria

The Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye has lauded the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) for establishing its Anti – Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU).

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday while inaugurating the agency’s ACTU, Owasanoye said the inauguration was a display of strong testament and commitment by NAN.

The chairman who was represented by Mr Olayinka Aiyegbayo, a Deputy Commissioner, added that such commitment portrayed NAN as being in the forefront of driving the anti-corruption initiatives of the Federal Government through the unit.

Owasanoye urged members of the ACTU to stay in the part of integrity by being responsible and responsive in performimg their duties.

He urged them to avoid any oppresive act given the strategic role they were expected to play.

In his remarks, Mr Buki Ponle, the Managing Director of NAN urged Nigerians to fight corruption at individual level for the fight championed by the Federal Government to be successful.

Ponle said that corruption was a monster that had defied solution over the years, as such it should be fought with all vigour.

“This fight must also be fought collectively. NAN will identify itself with anything that stands against corruption,” he said.

In his speech, Dr Razak Owolabi, chairman of the newly inaugurated anti – corruption unit said the unit was not out to witch-hunt any member of staff.

Owolabi, a Deputy Editor in Chief, said the unit could not function without the support of management and staff of NAN.

He solicited for the support of the Managing Director and staff to make the job of the unit successful and for it to be worthy of emulation by similar units in federal ministries, departments and agencies.

Other members of the agency’s ACTU are, Mr Ugochukwu Nwogute (Secretary), Mr Aliyu Abubakar, Mr Dele Olorunfemi, and Mrs Racheal Kopkung.

Alice Bolarinwa, a lawyer from ICPC performed the formal inauguration by conducting the oath taking ceremony for the ACTU members.

Mr Silas Nwoha, the Editor in Chief of NAN, Mrs Gbemisola Erinoso – Babalola, Director, Planning Research and Statistics, Mr Moses Uzoagba, Deputy Director, Administration, and Mr Martins Asuquo, Head of Marketing were at the occasion.

Mr Nwaobilor Emmanuel, Mr Abuo Larry, and Mr Usman Adewale were among the ICPC team. (NAN)

