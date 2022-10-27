ICPC inaugurates anti corruption unit at FMC Lokoja, 22 years after

By Stephen Adeleye

The Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday, inaugurated an Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Lokoja in Kogi.

The unit was inaugurated by the ICPC Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner in Kogi, Mr Okoro James-Ulu, who represented the Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye.

Owasanoye said that the unit would strengthen transparency, accountability processes and systems in the medical centre.

He said that the Federal Government had in 2001 directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies to set up anti-corruption units to support the fight against corruption in the public service.

According to him, ACTU derives its power from sections 7(1) and 70 of the ICPC Act 2000.

The ICPC chairman commended the management and staff of FMC for making the inauguration and induction a reality after years of postponements.

He said that the FMC being the highest care giver in Kogi, must imbibe high level integrity and ethics in line with the National Ethics and Integrity Policy launched by President Muhammad Buhari in 2020.

”With FMC as a key stakeholder in healthcare delivery, research and training in Nigeria and beyond, the drivers of this health facility cannot afford to fail.

”The board, management and staff of FMC have to reinvigorate their efforts towards meeting the expectations of Nigerians to continue to provide optimal healthcare delivery in Kogi,” Owasanoye said.

The ICPC chairman, therefore, advised the inaugurated ACTU members to work closely with the management to build a reputable centre.

He added that they should work as autonomous outfit with functional links to the office of the Medical Director, for effective interface.

Owasanoye also said that the ACTU should be guaranteed independence and protection for effective discharge of its mandate.

He said that the aim was to entrench a culture of discipline, integrity, transparency and accountability in the hospital.

Earlier, the Medical Director, Dr Olatunde Alabi, said the ACTU should sensitise the management and staff of the hospital on corruption issues to ensure transparency and accountability.

Alabi advised members of the ACTU to work within their stipulated guidelines and assured them of the cooperation of the hospital’s management.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the nine-member FMC Lokoja ACTU has Dr Joseph Iduh as Chairman.

He said that the unit would embark on advocacy and enlightenment on anti-corruption issues and ensure transparency and accountability in all activities of the hospital.

Iduh said that the unit would undertake investigation of any allegation reported to it by members of staff. (NAN)

