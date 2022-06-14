ICPC inaugurates anti-corruption clubs in 68 schools in Osun

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC) Osun State chapter, has inaugurated anti-corruption clubs in 68 public and private secondary schools in the state.

According to the ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, this is to help inculcate positive values in students and help them fight against corruption at their tender age.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration was held at the Ataoja School of Science in Osogbo on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the clubs, Owasanoye described the formation as an important strategy in the fight against corruption.

Represented by Mr Babaalaro Shuiab, ICPC Commissioner representing Osun, Owasanoye said the agency had inaugurated over 2,000 anti-corruption clubs in public and private secondary schools in the 36 states.

He said that corruption which was beyond pecuniary issues had continued to kill the dreams of the youth and the determined, and was affecting development in the country.

“Corruption is a dream killer. It kills the dreams of youths and prevent them from becoming what they aspire to be in future,” Owasanoye said.

According to him, the best way to kill corruption is building infrastructural capacity and re-invigoration of positive values.

Owasanoye said ICPC had followed the formation of clubs with the introduction of National Values Curriculum in conjuction with Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council.

He commended President Buhari for his tireless fight against corruption in the country.

Owansanoye appealed to stakeholders, especially those in various institutions of learning and regulatory Ministries, Departments and Agencies to support ICPC towards preventing corruption for positive transformation of Nigeria.

Mr Folorunsho Oladoyin, the state Commissioner for Education, commended the anti-corruption agency for the inauguration, which he said would further encourage positive values in students.

Oladoyin, represented by his Permanent Secretary, Mr Adelani Ademola, said the state would continue to promote and ensure safety towards a corruption – free society.

According to him, the inauguration of the clubs is a step to further curb all forms of corruption and build a society devoid of corruption.

Oladoyin appealed to students to join the anti – corruption clubs in order to fight corruption and ensure a positive transformation of the society.

The commissioner said the essence of the club was to sensitise schools on the dangers associated with corruption in the country.

He said that corruption had been an impediment that hindered development in the country and which denied Nigerians access to infrastructural growth and development.

Oladoyin urged students not to get themselves involved in any form of corruption that could truncate their future dreams.

He told them to see themselves as corruption free ambassadors and members of anti – corruption clubs of their various schools.

NAN reports that a lecture titled “Inculcating positive values in youths using anti-corruption clubs: The ICPC perspectives”, was delivered by Mr Ashiru Muhammed, Director, Public Enlightenment Education Department, ICPC.

Also, Mr Adeoye Bakare, the Executive Secretary, Osun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) said that no nation could develop in the midst of corruption .

Bakare, represented by Mrs Bola Adedire, a SUBEB Director, stressed the need for the establishment of anti – corruption clubs in schools.

According to him, SUBEB would continue to support the fight against corruption in order to complement the efforts of anti-corruption agencies. (NAN )

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

