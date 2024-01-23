ICPC inaugurates Anti-Corruption Clubs in 30 schools in FCT

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN has charged Nigerian students to step up and take their place as the agents of change that Nigeria desperately needs to stop corruption especially in our schools.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN has charged Nigerian students to step up and take their place as the agents of change that Nigeria desperately needs to stop corruption especially in our schools.

He gave this charge today at the inauguration of 30 Students Anti-Corruption Clubs in 30 schools within the Federal Capital Territory.

Dr. Aliyu, in his keynote address told the students that since they witness first-hand incidences of corruption in schools ranging from teachers demanding for bribes, sextortion, to absenteeism, it was important for them to use their energy and strength to change the narrative.

“As future leaders of Nigeria, it is important that you use your choice, voice and determination to transform Nigeria schools into beacons of integrity and excellence. You can act as whistleblowers and report corrupt practices to ICPC. By speaking out against wrong doings, you become agents of change, accountability and transparency within our schools”, he emphasized.

The ICPC Boss said that the clubs are meant to combat the challenges of corruption within our schools especially as they are not immune to the challenges of corruption that have infiltrated our classrooms, marred examinations and tarnished the reputation of our educational system especially with fake certificate scandals rocking our institutions.

In his words, “By establishing the clubs in schools, ICPC signifies a collective commitment to combat corruption from its root starting from our future leaders. The clubs are part of our efforts to entrench positive behavioural change in schools, through the clubs we empower our students to be agents of change, challenge status quo and demand accountability from those in authority.

“In 2024, ICPC will have series of activities involving all the clubs nationwide, be active in your clubs, educate members of your school community as you will soon get the opportunity to participate in ICPC’s national events”, he revealed.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Ag. Director of Public Enlightenment and Education Department, ICPC, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, noted that Students Anti-Corruption Clubs are set up by the Commission, in line with the provisions of Section 6 (e-f) of the ICPC Act 2000 which gives ICPC the power to mobiliseNigerians to fight corruption, which includes students, youths.

Mrs. Ogugua, who is also the Spokesperson of the Commission, said ICPC has great plans for youths which motivated it to champion the development of the National Values Curriculum in schools and infused into the school syllables with some of the compulsory subjects taken by students up to WAEC level.

Delivering a paper on the “The Place of ICPC Students Anti-Corruption Clubs in Schools”, Deputy Director, PE & E, Mr. John Odey gave them the following advise; “Be of good conduct at all times; avoid lying, disobedience, absenteeism, lateness to school; be role models through your actions and inactions; maintain discipline and order in your schools without usurping the powers of your prefects.

“Appear neat at all times, read your books and pass in flying colours without cheating; be bold to flag any corrupt act going on in your schools; provide regular reports duly endorsed by your staff adviser and principal of your schools”, he concluded.

In his goodwill message, representative of the Director, FCT Secondary Education Board, Mr. Itam said the partnership between ICPC and the Education Board which spans many years has been fruitful.

He revealed that the Board was poised to continue to give the Commission every support it needed as the anti-corruption clubs established by ICPC have been reported to be effective, with members distinguishing themselves in their various schools.

In her own remarks, Director FCT Department of Science and Technology, Mrs. Josephine Bako said corrupt people do so by choice and therefore advised the students to intentionally choose to be different in all their dealings by being upright always.

A major highlight of the day was administration of oaths on the members of the newly inaugurated clubs.

