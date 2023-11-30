ICPC inaugurates 2,000 anti-corruption clubs, vanguards in 20 years

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences (ICPC), said it has inaugurated over 2,000 anti-corruption clubs and vanguards since the initiative’s commencement in 2003.

The Resident Anti-corruption Commissioner of ICPC in Kaduna, Hassan Mohammed, said this on Thursday at the formal inauguration of anti-corruption clubs in 30 schools within Kaduna metropolis.

The schools included Government Technical College, Malali, Rimi College, GSS, Narayi, GSS Kawo, Best Scholars (Benevolence), and ECWA Secondary School, among other government and private schools with Kaduna metropolis.

Mohammed said that all hands must be on deck in fighting corruption, adding that the anti-corruption clubs serve as means in inculcating the tenets of good behavior, ethics and integrity.

“We want to catch the students young now there minds are not poisoned by corruption and other vices so we believe this is the time to train their minds as to what we want the country to become,”he said

Mohammed explained that ICPC engaged members of the clubs and vanguards in line with the guidelines of their establishment, in sensitisation activities as well as essay writing, poetry, recitations, debate and quiz competition among others.

He said that such competitions were open to all schools with anti-corruption clubs, adding that that ICPC has enjoyed very cordial working relationship with the State Ministry of Education.

This, he said, has been through its public education outreach initiatives such as formation of such clubs and the introduction of National Values Curriculum for basic education.

According to him, the bedrock of any societal development, peace and stability are the youths, which triggered the ICPC to came up with the idea of targeting and engaging them through strategies such as NYSC CDS group.

Mohammed said the commission also target Students Anti-Corruption Vanguard (SAV) in tertiary institutions, Students

Anti-Corruption Clubs in secondary schools, National Values Curriculum (NVC) and Integrity Lecture Series, among others.

This is in order to inculcate the culture of Integrity, transparency and accountability at their early age.

He thanked the administrators of both the public and private schools that have assisted in mobilising the audience, especially the club advisers and students.

Formally administering the oath of membership to the students, Mr Mathew Mamman, ICPC’s Head of Legal Services in Kaduna, said prosecution of offenders was cost effective.

He, therefore, said that breeding students into the anti-corruption clubs was a step towards curtailing the menace of corruption in the society.’

Mamman explained that the students would become vanguards of anti-corruption in their schools.

He said with the support of anti-corruption advisers in the students’ various schools, they would be able to suggest and advise on ways towards mitigating corruption in the schools.

Mamman tasked the students with discipline, respect and dedication in their academic pursuit.

Speaking on behalf of Zabib College, one of the anti-corruption clubs beneficiary school, Mr Usman Ahmed, the school’s’ anti-corruption club adviser, said through the club activities, students would be inculcated with the values of honesty and integrity.

He said that the students would begin to fight corruption at an early age which would be beneficial to them and their peer groups.

To the school, Ahmed said, the club would help cut unwanted behaviors like stealing, examination malpractice and sexual harassment, among others.

Similarly, Malam Muhammadjamiu Hussein, the anti-corruption club adviser in Best Scholars (Benevolence), said the club would curtail examination malpractices, combat moral decadence and inculcate didactic essence in the students.(NAN)

By Sani Idris

