The Presidency says the person declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) is not an inlaw to President Muhammadu Buhari as being claimed in some quarters.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

ICPC had declared one Gimba Ya’u Kumo wanted for alleged 65 million dollars fraud.

Kumo, a former Managing Director, Federal Mortgage Bank, got married to Buhari’s daughter in October 2016 in Daura, Katsina State.

However, the presidential aide disclosed that the (marriage) relationship had since ended some years ago.

The statement read in part: ”A running story to the effect that the ICPC has declared ‘an inlaw of the President’ wanted in connection with fraud involving the large sum of money, 65 million dollars to be exact.

”This should normaly be an affirmation that our anti-corruption agencies/institutions are truly independent and allowed unfettered freedom by the President. Which in fact is the case.

”That a state institution can issue such is a measure of the administration’s commitment to accountability, equality and justice.

“To set the records straight, the person declared wanted by the ICPC is not an inlaw to President Buhari.

“While at some point in time the said fugitive from justice had been linked to a family member in marriage, that relationship has ended some years ago.

”It is therefore unfortunate to bring the President’s family into this case.

”It is in our view an attempt to generate views and sell copies of sensational reporting.

”The President’s position at all times is that the law be allowed to take its course.

”As is well known of him, President Muhammadu Buhari will not provide any cover for crime, no matter who is involved,” the statement read in part. (NAN)

