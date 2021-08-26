ICPC, FRSC arrests 15 Road Safety Officials over extortion of Motorists



15 officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have been arrested through a joint security operation led by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for allegedly extorting monies from motorists on highways across the country.



The officials were arrested on the 12th of August 2021, simultaneously in Adamawa, Gombe, Ondo and Osun States, respectively, with the extorted money on them, during the enforcement of the sixth phase of ‘Operation Tranquility’ by officers of ICPC, FRSC and the Department of State Services (DSS).



The operation, whose aim is to bring an end to extortion of motorists and other unwholesome practices by some FRSC officials, resulted in the arrest of seven officials along the Jimeta Township Routes and Yola Expressway in Adamawa State.

Some money was recovered from them as they were raided while extorting motorists.



Also, the members of Operation Tranquility arrested four FRSC officials in Gombe State, along Gombe Township routes. While four others were arrested within Ikare Township routes in Ondo State.



The team noted that the officials would sometimes enter vehicles belonging to motorists to negotiate and collect the bribes to avoid being seen by passers-by as well as employ the services of local government revenue collectors as agents to cover their illicit acts.

It was also found in the course of the operation that two patrol teams in Adamawa and Gombe States respectively, were not involved in any corrupt act as they were caught under surveillance checking documentations and ensuring road worthiness of vehicles.



All those arrested have been granted administrative bail by the Commission, however further investigation activities are still on-going to ensure that those culpable are appropriately punished.

