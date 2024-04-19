ICPC, FIRS sign MoU to tackle cases of tax evasion, financial crime

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, has assured the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) that the Commission will assist the agency to tackle cases of tax evasion and financial crime in the revenue generating sector of the country.

The ICPC Boss gave the assurance at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Commission ‘s headquarters in Abuja, on Thursday.

The ICPC Chairman emphasized the importance of strategic partnership in the fight against corruption. He stated, “Corruption erodes the fabric of society and hinders economic development. By partnering with FIRS, we can more effectively investigate and prosecute cases of corruption involving tax evasion and other financial crimes.”

At the signing of the MOU, the Chairman of FIRS, Dr. Zach Adedeji led his management team to the signing ceremony which he tagged as “fostering of collaboration” between the two agencies.

Dr. Adedeji in his words “the MOU is a working agreement between the two agencies helping you to do your work and attain the vision of Mr president under one government and one country”.

The FIRS Chairman highlighted the role of tax compliance in building a more equitable society. “Tax evasion deprives the government of much-needed revenue that could be used for public services. Through this partnership, we aim to ensure that everyone pays their fair share of taxes,” he said.

Accordingly, the FIRS projected that it will generate 1.9trillion Naira as tax from public sector with the collaboration of ICPC.

Under the MOU, the two agencies will establish a joint task force to coordinate their efforts and share information on cases of mutual interest. They will also conduct joint training programs to enhance the skills of their staff in investigating financial crimes and detecting tax evasion.

The signing of the MOU has been welcomed by both agencies as a positive step towards improving governance and promoting ethical business practices. It is hoped that the partnership between the ICPC and FIRS will serve as a model for other agencies in the country to follow.

By Chimezie Godfrey