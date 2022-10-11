ICPC, DSS collaborate to fight corruption in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Department of Security Service (DSS) in Sokoto State on Wednesday renewed commitment to fight corruption in the state.

The two organisations made the commitment at a meeting held at the state DSS office when Mr Garba Idris, the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, ICPC Sokoto Office, paid a courtesy visit to the state Director DSS Mr Yahaya Hassan.

Idris said that the visit was in continuation of his familiarisation to all other stakeholders toward enhancing the ICPC’s commitment in fighting corruption.

“Our visit is in order to enhance the already existing cordial relationship between ICPC and the DSS in our mandate toward addressing all corruption practice among the society.

“We are here to seek for more synergy in our collaboration been an agency we are working together toward achieving the same goal.

“Moreover, as a commission, we have the belief that we cannot fight corruption alone, but with the engagement of all, we are confident that a lot will be achieve,” he said.

Responding, Hassan commended the ICPC boss for the visit and assured that the department will continue to remain closer collaborators of the commission.

According to him, the two agencies have so many things in common, which initiated their partnership to work together for the best future of the country.

“Corruption is the source of all challenges we are experiencing, therefore once we convert corruption all other crimes and criminality will be fully address.

“Moreover, the more we collaborate toward fighting corruption the best for the future of our country,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

