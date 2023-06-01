ICPC docks fire official over job racketeering

By Chimezie Godfrey

A Deputy Superintendent of the Federal Fire Service, Augustine Abah has been docked by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over allegations bordering on fraud and employment racketeering.

This was made known in a statement signed by the ICPC Spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua made available to the press on Wednesday in Abuja.

She stated,”ICPC in a Charge No: CR/283/2023, brought before Honourable Justice F.A. Aliyu of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court 57, sitting in Apo, Abuja, accused the defendant of defrauding an unsuspecting job seeker to the tune of Six Hundred Thousand Naira (N600,000).

“In a 2-count charge, the Commission through its counsel, Mr. Mashkur Salisu, told the Court that the accused person fraudulently induced his victim into parting with the said sum of money in the guise of securing employment for the victim in the Federal Fire Service.

“His action is contrary to Section 8(i)(a) and punishable under Section 8(i)(b)(ii) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, and contrary to Section 320(b) and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Act.

“When the accused person was admitted to take his plea, he entered a “not guilty” plea.”

She added,”The defense counsel, Mr. G.E. Ejekela, via a “Motion on Notice” thereafter moved a bail application on behalf of his client.

“In the application which was supported by a 6-paragraph affidavit, the defense lawyer sought the relief of the Court to grant his client bail in the most liberal of conditions, stating that the accused person was willing to attend his trial.

“Although the bail application was not opposed by ICPC counsel, he however, urged the Court to impose conditions that will compel the defendant attend his trial.

“The trial judge after listening to both parties, admitted the accused person to bail in the sum of One Million Naira (N1,000,000) and a surety in like sum, who must be a civil servant on grade level 12 and above.

“Hon. Justice Aliyu also ordered that the surety should submit his Appointment and Promotion Letters to the Court for sighting.

“The matter was adjourned to the 13th of July 2023 for hearing.”