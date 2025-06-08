‎ICPC Docks Ex-Court of Appeal Staff Over N9.2m Job Scam‎‎

‎

‎

‎

‎



‎

‎

‎

‎

‎By Chimezie Godfrey

‎

‎The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned a former staff of the Court of Appeal, Munirat Abdulazeez, before the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Bwari over allegations of job racketeering and fraud totaling N9.2 million.

‎

‎Abdulazeez, also known as Jummai, was arraigned before Justice Godwin Iheabunke, who had previously ordered her arrest for failing to appear in court to take her plea.

‎

‎According to a statement issued on Saturday by the ICPC spokesperson, Demola Bakare, the defendant allegedly promised several individuals employment opportunities in top government agencies, including the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), all of which turned out to be fake.

‎

‎”The Commission’s investigation also showed that Mrs. Abdulazeez, who worked with the Court of Appeal from 2018 to 2023 before she was sacked for her involvement in racketeering and auction fraud, obtained by false pretense the total sum of N9,200,000 (Nine Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira) from eight unsuspecting job seekers between September 2022 and July 2023,” Bakare stated.

‎

‎One of the charges against her reads:

‎”That you, MUNIRAT ABDULAZEEZ (AKA JUMMAI) (F), sometime between September to December 2022 and the months of January to July 2023, or thereabout at Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while being a staff of the Court of Appeal Nigeria, Abuja Division, with intent to defraud, did obtain by false pretence the sum of N9,200,000 (Nine Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira) only from Musa Mohammed Maude and his friends—including Sule Sadanu, Haruna Idris Lokos, Yusuf Musa, Mahmud Jibrin, Adama Mohammed Maude, Shuaibu Musa, Ahmed Sunusi and Aliyu Ahmed—which sum was paid into your Access Bank account (No. 1496346113), under the guise of securing employment for them in NIMASA, CBN and FIRS. You thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(1)(a) and punishable under section 1(3) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006.”

‎

‎Abdulazeez pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge when it was read to her.

‎

‎Following her plea, ICPC counsel, Mr. Hamza Sani, urged the court to retain the initial trial date of June 13, 2025, to enable the prosecution to call its witnesses. He also did not oppose the bail application filed by the defendant’s legal team.

‎

‎Justice Iheabunke granted Abdulazeez bail in the sum of N10 million, with two sureties in like sum. The court stipulated that the sureties must own landed property within the court’s jurisdiction, deposit the title documents with the Registrar, and have the documents verified. Additionally, the judge ordered the defendant to formally notify the court in writing before any travel.

‎

‎The case has been adjourned to June 20, 2025, for the commencement of trial, with the earlier date vacated by mutual consent of both parties.

‎

‎

‎