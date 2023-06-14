ICPC denies sale of past questions used in previous recruitments

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has denied involvement in the purported sale of handouts containing past questions asked by the Commission in previous recruitments.

The Management of the Commission issued a disclaimer on this issue on Wednesday made available to newsmen.

It stated,”The attention of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been drawn to the nefarious activities of a faceless group of persons selling handouts purportedly containing past questions asked by the Commission in previous recruitments.

“In view of this unwholesome development, ICPC wishes to make it abundantly clear that it has nothing to do with the so-called past questions.”

The Commission advised members of the public to ignore the online publication and report to the Commission via its 12-digit Smart Toll-Free line.

“Members of the public should therefore ignore the online publication and report to the Commission via its 12-digit Smart Toll-Free line: 0800-2255-4272 (0800-CALL-ICPC) any person found involved in disseminating such fake information and extorting money from hapless applicants,” it stated.

