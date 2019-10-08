ICPC denies recovering N900bn alleged stollen constituency funds

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has debunked news reports that it had retrieved N900 billion alleged stollen constituency funds from federal lawmakers in 12 states.

A statement by Mrs. Rasheedat A. Okoduwa, Spokesperson for the Commission made available to newsdiaryonline on Tuesday said while the Commission had embarked on the first phase of its Constituency Projects Tracking initiative with remarkable successes, the evaluation of these successes were still ongoing.

“The attention of the management of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been drawn to a news story of the above caption carried in the online version of The Nation newspaper of 7th October, 2019 and some other dailies.

“The story reports among other things that the Head of the Kano office of the Commission had, while addressing members of a civil society anti-corruption group during a sensitization event in Kano, revealed that “over N900 billion diverted constituency project funds siphoned by federal lawmakers in 12 states” had been “uncovered and retrieved” by ICPC.

“While the Commission has embarked on the first phase of its Constituency Projects Tracking initiative with remarkable successes in terms of the return of contractors to hitherto abandoned sites; completion of projects; as well as the recovery and putting to use of equipment that had been made away with or left to idle away, the evaluation of these successes is still ongoing.

“The general public is therefore invited to note that ICPC is working fervently and assiduously to present an unambiguous and factual report on its findings devoid of sensationalism to all its stakeholders and Nigerians in general, as soon as the first phase of the exercise is concluded,” the statement read.