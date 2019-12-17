ICPC: Correctional Officer bags 4-year term over job scam

December 17, 2019 Editor Anti-Graft, Project 0




An officer with the Kuje Correctional Centre, Ahmed Abdu, has been  sentenced to a four-year jail term by the High Court of the Federal  Capital Territory (FCT), Gwagwalada, for engaging in employment scam.

Justice Abubakar Idris Kutigi, who handed down the sentence to him, said  it would deter other government officials that may want to take  advantage of the unemployment situation in the country to defraud  unsuspecting job seekers.

Abdu was charged before the court in 2014 by the Independent Corrupt  Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for defrauding  one Adamu Abubakar of N250, 000.

He was also said to have collected the same amount from five other  persons to get them employed into any of Nigeria Immigration Service,  Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Nigerian Correctional
Service, and signed an undertaking to refund the money if he failed to  deliver.

ICPC, in a two-count charge, told the court that the convict used his  position as a public officer to hoodwink his victims into paying money  for jobs that did not exist.

His actions were in contravention of Section 10 (a) (ii) of the Corrupt  Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under the  same section.

Prior to the sentencing, Abdu who was not represented by a counsel,  pleaded with the court to be lenient with him, adding that he was a  first-time offender, as well as, the first child of his family with a
very large number of dependants.

Counsel to ICPC, Ngozi Onwuka, in her submission, prayed the court to  direct Abdu to make restitution by refunding the monies he collected  from other victims to them.

Justice Kutigi, in his ruling said that even though the court was  mindful of Abdu’s plea for leniency, he was only allowed to apply the  dictates of the extant laws upon which he was charged.

He said that the facts before the court had shown a consistent trait of  the convict using his position as a public officer to lure unsuspecting  job seekers to pay for non-existent jobs.

He also lamented that the crime committed by Abdu had become widespread  in the country, adding that the court’s aim was to deter others that may  have his kind of mindset from committing crimes.

He therefore sentenced him to four years imprisonment – two years on  each count – with no option of fine, and that the sentences would run  concurrently.




Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*