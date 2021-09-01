ICPC commences constituency, executive projects tracking in Ondo State –official

The Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it has commenced the third phase of Constituency and Executive Project tracking in Ondo State.

Mr David Oluwole, Head of Investigations, ICPC, Oyo State, who led other officials, made the disclosure while speaking with the newsmen on Wednesday, in Akure.

Oluwole, who met with Quantity Surveyors, Civil Society Organisations (CSO’s) and the media, explained that no fewer than 227 executive projects were appropriated for 2019 and 2020 in 1,024 constituencies in 18 states.

According to him, it had become imperative for the ICPC to ensure that the Appropriation Act was fully implemented as provided for by law and the proper execution of the projects.

Oluwole, who said that all the projects would be tracked during the exercise, explained that the stakeholders would visit the project sites for verification, inspection and valuation for quality and quantity of the projects.

“In cases of default, the contractors will be made to refund the money, or be sent back to site to ensure proper execution of the projects.

“And I am very sure that at the end of the exercise, it will improve delivery of social welfare services to Nigerians, provide value for money in the execution of projects and increase the recovery of looted funds.

“Also, the exercise will enhance collaboration between the commission, the CSO’s and the media, as well as increase the quality and quantity of shared information /intelligence.

“It will also improve opportunities for the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the exercise by the IICPC began in 2019, focusing on how well money allocated to critical sectors of education, health, agriculture, water resources and power, amongst others, by the government, were utilised.

The first phase of the exercise was held in 2019 in 12 states and the FCT during which 524 projects were tracked. The second phase in 2020 had about 822 projects tracked in 16 states, while 17 states are slated under the 2021 phase three tracking exercise.

The states include: Katsina, Kano, Sokoto, Yobe, Adamawa, Plateau, Kogi, Benue, Ondo, Osun, Lagos, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Edo, Anambra and Imo States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. (NAN)

