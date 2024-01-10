ICPC chairman to personally prosecute people charged with corrruption

The newly-appointed Chairman of the ICPC, Dr Musa Aliyu (SAN), says he will be the lead prosecutor of persons the commission charges with corruption.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) chairman made the pledge at his maiden interaction with the media in Abuja on Wednesday.

Aliyu, who said that he would lead by example, expressed the determination to do things differently from what obtained in the past.

He said one of the steps he would be taking to improve the system was to show himself in court during the prosecution of persons charged with corruption by the ICPC.

“In the area of prosecution, by the grace of God I intend to be appearing in cases instituted by the ICPC

“As the chairman of the commission, whenever we have cases that I feel I need to take the lead in prosecution, I will do so.

“This is to ensure that we discharge our mandate which is to prosecute person charged with corruption by the ICPC.

“This is one of the things I will do differently from what others have been doing.

“I don’t think there has ever been a chairman of ICPC who appeared in court during prosecution of persons charged with corruption,’’ he said.

Aliyu added, however, that he would assign some of the cases to senior lawyers in the commission from time to time.

“In terms of prosecution, we are determined to ensure that justice is not just done, but seen to be done.

“Strengthening our legal and regulatory frameworks will be paramount to support robust prosecutions.

“We will work tirelessly to ensure the efficient legal processing and adjudication of corruption cases, maintaining a solid legal foundation for accountability,” he said.

Aliyu said also that he would focus on technology and digitise the commission to achieve its mandate.

“I will ensure that ICPC is digitised and ensure that the work we do is efficient considering the magnitude; without technology we cannot be efficient.

“Innovation is important in our on-going battle against corruption. We are in an era where technology has revolutionised the way we live and work.

“As such, the ICPC is committed to integrating innovative approaches and apply cutting-edge technology into our operational framework.

“From leveraging data analytics for efficient resource management to employing advanced digital tools for effective corruption detection, technology will be at the forefront of our strategies,” Aliyu stressed.

He enjoined the media to join the ICPC as partners in the fight against corruption and corrupt practices.

“Your role in disseminating information, raising public awareness, and holding power to account is invaluable.

“Together, we can build a Nigeria where corruption is not just challenged, but overcome – a nation where our collective integrity shapes our future,” he said. (NAN)

By Isaac Aregbesola

