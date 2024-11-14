ICPC Chairman Presents Annual Scorecard as Senate Committee Commends Commission’s Integrity, Diligent Investigations

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, presented the Commission’s performance scorecard over the past year to the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes.

Dr. Aliyu who delivered the report during an oversight visit by the Senate Committee on Monday evening highlighted the Commission’s achievements in strengthening its capabilities in the fight against corruption and advancing policy research, despite limited budgetary resources and reliance on international donor support.

While reeling out the significant recoveries of assets and cash within the period made by the Commission, Dr Aliyu said, “In 2023, the ICPC received 1,187 petitions, assigned 275 cases for investigation, filed 63 cases in court, and secured 18 convictions.

He went further, “From January to October 2024, we received 851 petitions, assigned 243 cases, and secured 13 convictions,”.

Discussing the challenges facing the Commission, Dr. Aliyu identified inadequate funding as a major constraint, impacting the Commission’s ability to pursue investigations, legal proceedings, and public education efforts effectively.

The ICPC Chairman also highlighted legislative limitations requiring amendments to the ICPC Act, along with staffing and welfare needs, as areas in urgent need of attention, stressing the urgent need by the Senate Committee to help in addressing all the challenges listed above.

His words, “Our work requires diverse expertise, from forensic analysis to psychology, yet rising living costs make it increasingly difficult to maintain high morale among staff. Reviewing salaries and welfare benefits is essential for sustainable productivity.

“Additionally, ICPC personnel face security risks, especially during high-stakes investigations, making it critical to provide them with adequate security measures similar to those granted to other agencies. Currently, we have 21 state offices, but they are severely understaffed and under-resourced, which affects our efficiency nationwide,” he explained.

Dr. Aliyu further noted the slow pace of court processes as a significant challenge, hampering the swift resolution of corruption cases and undermining public trust in anti-corruption efforts.

The ICPC boss also explained the particular difficulties posed by cases involving politically exposed persons, where external influences can challenge the impartiality and integrity of investigations.

He also alluded to the fact that the ICPC made recoveries as contained in the report submitted to the visiting NASS members, and that the commission is making impact for the country at international levels, citing elections into vital organs of GloBE Network and AARP-F.

ICPC’s partnership and collaboration activities with States Attorneys General and critical MDAs impacting public service delivery did not go unnoticed. Dr. Aliyu told distinguished senators on visit, “we have continued to extend hands of friendship, for synergy, with sister agencies and relevant stakeholders because we believed no one can fight corruption alone”, he added.

Despite these challenges, Dr. Aliyu reaffirmed the ICPC’s commitment to its anti-corruption mandate, emphasizing the need for continuous legislative and financial support to achieve sustainable progress.

“We urge you to consider the Commission’s requests for adequate funding to strengthen operational resources. Such support will enable us to pursue a more effective, inclusive, and resilient fight against corruption in Nigeria,” he concluded.

In response, Senator Emmanuel Udende, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, commended the ICPC for its high standards of professionalism in the fight against corruption.

Senator Udende praised the Commission’s thorough and diligent investigations and expressed the National Assembly’s intent to address the issues raised, especially regarding the ICPC’s inability to access the 2% of recoveries designated under the 2022 Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA).

His words, “At the Committee level, we’ll see what can be done to support you. Two percent is too small. If you’re recovering billions, part of your operating costs should come from these recoveries.

Other agencies, like the Nigeria Customs Service and FIRS, are allowed to retain about 50% of their recoveries, so we’ll take a holistic look at this to ensure fairness,”.