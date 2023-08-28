ICPC chair takes anti-corruption campaign to psychiatric hospital

By Habibu Harisu

The Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practice and Other related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, has urged workers of Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital Sokoto to shun and expose any act of corruption in the hospital.

Owasanoye gave the charge at the inauguration of the hospital’s Anti Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) on Monday in Kware Local Government Area.

The chairman, who was represented by the Resident ICPC Commissioner in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, Mr Garba Tukur-Idris, stressed the need for the workers to continue to ensure that the hospital remain corruption-free.

He attributed the rising level of corruption in public offices to community pressure and expectations of people on public service workers in the country.

Owasanoye commended the Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Shehu Sale, for his support to the ACTU and ensuring it performed effectively.

The chairman explained that the Federal Government mandated ICPC to establish the anti-corruption unit in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as an internal mechanism of monitoring and reporting corruption issues.

He enjoined the inaugurated ACTU members to live above board, and serve as representative of the ICPC in the fight against corruption in the institution.

“Undeniably, for the war against corruption to be fought and won in all MDAs on a sustainable basis, all hands must be on deck; as allies in the war against corruption, we believe that members of ACTUs needed to be on the same page with the ICPC, ” Owasanoye added.

In his comment, the Medical Director commended ICPC for its support and encouragement which ensured sanity and prudence in the affairs of the hospital.

Sale pledged to sponsor some hospital staff for training at ICPC Academy in order to strengthen their capacity and effectiveness in the fight against corruption in the hospital.

The Medical Director said that hospital had automated all its services including financial transactions, as part of efforts to ensure transparency in its activities.

He lauded the ICPC’s approach in combating corruption and called on Nigerians to support the anti-corruption agency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ACTU members were sworn by Mr Suleiman Ahmad, a legal practitioner while a lecture on ACTU responsibilities was delivered by Mr Abdullah Abubakar. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

