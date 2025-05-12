ICPC Case: Job Racketeering Trial Stalled as Defendant Absent in Court

The trial of Mr. Umar Abubakar, who was arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in a sting operation sometime in the year 2022 over an alleged forgery and job racketeering, has been stalled due to the absence of the defendant in court.

Abubakar was first arraigned on June 1st 2023 before Justice Hafsat Abdulrahman of Adamawa State High Court, Yola on a three-counts charge bordering on obtaining by false pretense, contrary to section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, fraudulent making and signing a document with intent to deceive, contrary to section 351 of the Penal Code Law of Adamawa State, and corruptly obtaining for consideration as award contrary to section 17(1) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

ICPC said Abubakar, who claimed to be highly connected with the Presidency sometime in April 2022 in Jimeta, Adamawa State, induced one Kabiru Musa to pay him in order to secure employment for him with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

He was also said to have signed and presented a fake temporary appointment letter purportedly issued by the ICPC and signed by its Chairman to his victim.

Count two of the charge reads: “That you, Umar Abubakar(M) sometimes in April 2022 in Jimeta, Adamawa State within the jurisdiction of this Court fraudulently made and signed a document purported to be letter of temporary appointment issued by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and signed by the Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission(ICPC) to one Musa Kabiru Alhaji knowing same was not made and signed by the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission(ICPC) contrary to Section 349(a) and punishable under Section 351 of the Penal Code Law of Adamawa State 2018.

When the case was called for hearing on Tuesday, counsel to the defendant, Mr. A.U. Sangere, informed the court that his client had travelled, hence his absence from the trial. He, however, promised to produce him in court at the next adjourned date.

On his part, counsel to the ICPC, Mr. T.S. Iorngee, applied to the court for two clear dates to hear and determine the matter expeditiously.

The trial judge, after listening to both parties, adjourned to the 3rd and 4th of June, 2025, for the continuation of the hearing.