ICPC Case: Court sends former FedPoly Bursar to jail for fraud

By Chimezie Godfrey
A former Bursar of Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Mr. Elijah Oladapo, has been convicted for fraud by Hon. Justice A. L. Ogunmoye of the Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

A former Bursar of Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Mr. Elijah Oladapo, has been convicted for fraud by Hon. Justice A. L. Ogunmoye of the Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, the
Spokesperson, ICPC, made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ogugua stated,”The convict was first arraigned in court by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in 2021 alongside the former Rector of the same Institution, Mrs. Theresa Taiwo Akande, for allegedly receiving over N500,000as kickbacks from a contractor handling construction projects in the school.

“The Commission, in a 9-count charge filed before the court, said their actions contravened Sections 8(1) (a), 19 and 20 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

“The accused persons had pleaded not guilty, when the charges were read to them, which set the tone for the long trial.

“During the trial, the court heard how the convict had, in 2015, abused his office by demanding and receiving kickbacks from a contractor handling the construction and furnishing of lecture theatres and offices in the school.’

She further stated,”In his ruling, the trail judge, Hon. Justice Ogunmoye discharged and acquitted the 1st defendant, Mrs. Akande of counts 1 – 3. He however, found the 2nd defendant, Mr. Oladapo guilty of the charges levelled against him in counts 4 – 9.

“He therefore sentenced Mr. Oladapo to 5 years imprisonment for counts 4 – 7 with an option of fine of N1.2m while he also sentenced him to 2 years imprisonment on counts 8 – 9 without an option of fine.

“The convict, Oladapo has since been sent to the correctional centre to serve his time.”

