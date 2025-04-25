ICPC, BudgIT Deepen Collaboration, Launch Project Tracking Policy Manual

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has reiterated its commitment to fostering strategic alliances in the ongoing fight against corruption, as it applauded BudgIT Foundation for its latest initiative aimed at promoting transparency and accountability in public finance management.

By Chimeziie Godfrey

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has reiterated its commitment to fostering strategic alliances in the ongoing fight against corruption, as it applauded BudgIT Foundation for its latest initiative aimed at promoting transparency and accountability in public finance management.

This recognition was made on Friday at the ICPC headquarters in Abuja during the formal presentation of BudgIT’s newly developed Project Tracking Policy Manual to the Commission.

Representing the ICPC Chairman, the Director of the System Study and Review Department, Mr. Olusegun Adigun, hailed the manual as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts, particularly in project monitoring and service delivery across the country.

“This is a commendable step that aligns with the Commission’s core mandate of promoting transparency in government spending. We are committed to deepening our partnership with BudgIT and collaborating on all fronts to advance the fight against corruption through systemic reforms and citizen engagement,” Mr. Adigun stated.

He further emphasized the need for unified efforts in addressing systemic corruption, urging various stakeholders to join in strengthening institutional accountability.

“We must come together to lift our nation out of the shackles of poverty,” he added, reiterating ICPC’s openness to partnerships with credible organisations championing governance reforms.

On behalf of BudgIT Foundation, Mr. Vahyala T. Kwaga, Group Head of Research and Policy Advisory, commended the ICPC for its continued support and collaboration. He described the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two institutions as a catalyst for impactful, joint action.

“The Project Tracking Policy Manual is a practical tool that supports the anti-corruption agenda by promoting evidence-based policymaking and budget accountability. It is the outcome of rigorous research by seasoned experts and is designed to provide actionable insights for both public institutions and civil society,” Mr. Kwaga noted.

He explained that the manual offers a framework for institutional transparency, incorporating data visualization tools and reports that expose inefficiencies in budget execution while recommending policy reforms.

In addition, the manual is designed to empower local communities, encourage participatory governance, and support the development of performance scorecards for legislators based on project implementation in their constituencies.

Both the ICPC and BudgIT Foundation reaffirmed their shared commitment to working collaboratively to strengthen transparency, empower citizens, and promote good governance at all levels of government.