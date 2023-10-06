ICPC boss seeks support for anti-corruption units in MDAs

By Victor Adeoti

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has urged Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of government establishments in Osun to support the Anti-corruption and Transparency Units (ACTU) in their offices.

Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, the Chairman of ICPC, made the appeal during a roundtable discussion with selected CEOs of Federal Government establishments in the state on Thursday in Osogbo.

Represented by Mr Demola Bakare, the Osun Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC), Owasanoye said ACTUs were established in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure accountability.

According to him, ICPC is instrumental to the establishment of anti-corruption units in MDAs with the support of Federal Government.

He said this was done to enshrine accountability and transparency in public institutions.

Owasanoye, who quoted various circulars and memos backing up the establishment of ACTU, said it was expected to enhance the integrity profile of MDAs by ensuring that due process would be followed by management.

The ICPC boss said without the moral and financial support of the CEOs, ACTU would be unable to function optimally.

Mr Clement Obaniyi, the Deputy Director of ICPC, in his presentation entitled “Operationalising ACTUs in MDAs”, said ACTU was established to work for the success of MDAs.

He said it was positioned to assist management in building a transparent and ethical workforce and processes.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

