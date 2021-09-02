ICPC begins tracking of N4.5bn projects in Yobe

September 2, 2021



Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it has begun phase three tracking of over 118 Executive and Constituency projects worth N4.5 billion in Yobe.

Mr Laban Emmanuel, ICPC Team Leader in state, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Damaturu.

He said tracking started on Aug. 31 and would be concluded on Sept. 12.

Emmanuel said projects to be monitored were scattered across 11 areas of Fika, Potiskum, Gashua, Jakusko, Nguru, Fune, Yunusari, Yusufari, Gujba, Bursari and Karasuwa.

He said team of trackers comprised ICPC officials, quantity surveyors, journalists and Civil Organisations.

Emmanuel said same exercise was going on in Katsina, Kano, Sokoto, Adamawa, Plateau, Kogi, Benue, Ondo, Osun, Lagos, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Edo, Anambra and Imo States as well as Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

NAN reports that ICPC, in a recent statement by its Spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, said project tracking was initiated commission in 2019.

She said exercise focused on well money allocated to critical sectors of education, health, agriculture, water resources and power, among other sectors, were utilised.

first phase of exercise was held in 2019 in 12 states and FCT, and saw the tracking of 524 projects.

second phase in 2020 had about 822 projects tracked in 16 states.

first two phases led to recovery of assets worth billions of Naira to government and return of equipment to communities for whom they were meant.

“Also, about 300 contractors returned to site and completed hitherto shoddily done or abandoned projects,” she said. (NAN)

