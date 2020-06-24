ICPC begins tracking of N1.68bn constituency projects in Gombe

Share the news













The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has begun tracking of 22 constituency projects worth N1.68 billion across Gombe State.

Mr Laban Rakum, Superintendent, ICPC Bauchi State office, who is the team leader for the exercise, disclosed this during a Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Group (CEPTG) meeting, held in Gombe on Tuesday.

Rakum stated that the projects to be tracked would cover from 2016 to 2019, and the amount budgeted for them was N1.68 billion, while the contracts were awarded for N1billion.

He stated that the exercise would cover some selected Constituency Projects in Gombe North Senatorial District, Gombe Central Senatorial District and Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency, executed by five Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The ICPC official stated that the primary objective of the exercise was to ensure the satisfactory execution of all constituency/ executive projects, as well as to obtain value for money from the treasury

“We have the mandate to investigate fraudulent procurement practices in the award of contracts for constituency or executive projects and other projects with potential to impact lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“ Our expected outcome is to improve delivery of social welfare services to the citizens, and to ensure value for money in execution of public projects,” he said

According to him, the exercise, which will be carried out in collaboration with other stakeholders like Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) and the media, is expected to last four weeks.

Rakum said that the exercise was taking place simultaneously in 16 states, including Gombe State, and this was the second phase of the initiative by the Commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the meeting included stakeholders’ interactive session which featured questions, suggestions and recommendations, all aimed at enhancing the exercise during field trips to communities.(NAN)

