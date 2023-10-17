ICPC begins tracking of 111 constituency projects in Lagos 

By Raji Rasak

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has commenced tracking of 111 constituency projects in Lagos.

The Resident Anti-corruption Commission Coordinator in Lagos, Mr Kabir Elelu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday that the monitoring team commenced the exercise on Monday.

According to him, the team will visit all the local government offices in Lagos State for the exercise.

Elelu said that the tracking would focus on constituency projects, executive projects and captive funds.

NAN reports that the commission says it will commence tracking of 1,932 constituency projects, valued at N500 billion in 26 states.

Its spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

She said the objectives of the exercise included improved service delivery to the people by investigating fraudulent procurement practices in the award of public contracts.

Others are to ensure full execution of all public funded projects; execution to specification of all projects funded by government and ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements.

“It is also to ensure that government gets value for monies spent on projects,” she said. (NAN)

