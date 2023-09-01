ICPC begins investigation of bribery allegations against probe panel

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has commenced investigation into petitions on bribery allegations against the probe panel.

The ICPC Spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua made this known in a statement made available to the press on Friday in Abuja.

She stated,”The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has commenced investigation into petitions received from Premium Times and Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Ad-Hoc Committee on the Investigation of Job Racketeering and Gross Mismanagement in Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), over bribery allegations against the probe panel.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

