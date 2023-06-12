ICPC begins auctioning of forfeited assets, assures transparency

By Isaac Aregbesola

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has held the bid opening exercise for the 2023 planned disposal of assets forfeited to the Federal Government.

Its Spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

She quoted the ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, as promising in his opening remarks that the exercise would be transparent as much as possible.

Owasanoye commended the auctioneers for their cooperation and assured them that the commission would not renege on its pledge to ensure a fair and transparent process.

The ICPC boss, who was represented by Dr Louis Mandama, a Board member, noted that the exercise was the first for 2023 and promised that the second exercise would hold in the second half of the year.

He stated that the mode of allocation of assets in the current stage would be different as there would be no batching of assets.

He gave assurance that the auctioneers would be allowed to go and take a look at the assets while working with the technical team in order to evaluate them.

The ICPC boss went further to say that complaints received from the five bidders after the broadcast of results on the commission’s website had been addressed.

At the commencement of the exercise, the bids submitted were sorted, marked and observed closely as the opening of the bids revealed the number of property bided for and its cost which were certified by the auctioneers.

The representatives of Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Alhaji Bello Nasir, and the representative of the Civil Society Organisations (CSO), Mr Paul Odokara, expressed satisfaction with the exercise.

They commended the transparent nature of the exercise hoping that its outcome would certainly meet the criteria set for the bidding.

They also advised other agencies to take a cue from ICPC, and charged the auctioneers on the need to adhere to instructions for easy identification of their bids to avoid any disqualification.

The exercise, which was held at the commission’s headquarters, had 25 auctioneers in attendance.(NAN)

