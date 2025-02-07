ICPC Arrests NSCDC Deputy Commandant, Former Navy Admiral Over Alleged N3 Billion Fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested Adam Imam Yusuf, a Deputy Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kogi State, over the alleged diversion of more than N3 billion.

This is contained in a statement signed the Director, Public Enlightenment and Education/ Spokesperson, Demola Bakare made available to newsmen.

Bakare stated,”Yusuf, who was at large until now, was taken into custody from his residence in Gwagwalada, Abuja, and is set to face prosecution.

ICPC investigations revealed that former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin (rtd.), allegedly orchestrated the fraud through Yusuf and former Brigadier General Ishaya Bauka Gangum (rtd.).

“The alleged scheme reportedly involved the diversion of public funds using 92 fictitious companies that were not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

“An investigation by the ICPC traced these funds to Lahab Integrated, Gate Coast Properties, and other affiliated companies, leading to the acquisition of over 18 properties, including filling stations.

“Four of these properties have been forfeited to the government so far, while legal proceedings continue over the remaining assets.”

He added that the ICPC is also intensifying efforts to apprehend other suspects at large.