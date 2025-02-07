ICPC arrests NSCDC commandant over alleged N3bn fraud involving ex-naval chief

The ICPC has arrested Adam Yusuf, Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom, over alleged three billion Naira fraud

By Isaac Aregbesola

The ICPC has arrested Adam Yusuf, Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom, over alleged three billion Naira fraud involving retired Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin.

Mr Demola Bakare, Spokesperson for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to Bakare, Yusuf, a former deputy commandant in Kogi before his elevation to commandant, had been evading arrest.

He said that Yusuf had now been taken into custody from his residence in Gwagwalada, Abuja, by operatives of the commission, and was set to face prosecution.

“Investigations by the ICPC revealed that retired Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin, allegedly orchestrated the fraud through Yusuf and retired Brig.-Gen. Ishaya Gangum.

“The alleged scheme reportedly involved the diversion of public funds using 92 fictitious companies that were not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

“The funds were traced to Lahab Integrated, Gate Coast Properties, and other affiliated companies, leading to the acquisition of over 18 properties, including filling stations,’’ he said.

He said that four of these properties had been forfeited to the government so far, while legal proceedings continue over the remaining assets.

According to him, with the arrest of Yusuf, the ICPC is also intensifying efforts to apprehend other suspects at large. (NAN)