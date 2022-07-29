ICPC arraigns varsity staff over N9.9m contract fraud

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned one Mr. Alanamu Zubair Olayemi, a Web Programmer II of the University of Ilorin, for alleged contract fraud and abuse of office.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commission’s Spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua on Thursday.

Mrs revealed that in a Charge No: KWS/53C/2022 brought before Hon. Justice Adenike Akinpelu of Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, ICPC accused the university staff of holding an indirect private interest in a contract awarded to Global-Wise ICT Solutions and Technology Limited of which he was the sole signatory to the company’s bank account.

“The Commission, therefore, in a 2-count charge preferred against the accused person, informed the court of how the public servant used his position to confer corrupt advantage upon himself as the beneficial owner of Global-Wise ICT Solutions & Technology Limited, in which account the contract sum of N9,950,800.00 was paid.

“The said contract sum was meant for the provision of basic and extended portal services.

“His actions are contrary to, and punishable under sections 12 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

“When the charges were read to the defendant, he entered a “not guilty” plea.

“His counsel, Salman Jawando, then prayed the court to grant his client bail which was not opposed by the prosecution counsel.

“The trial Judge therefore admitted the accused person to bail in the sum of N2,000,000.00 and two sureties in the like sum. The surety must be a blood relation and a responsible resident within the jurisdiction of the court, with evidence of ownership of landed property and Affidavit of means,” she stated.

She disclosed that the case has been adjourned to 15th November 2022, for commencement of hearing.

