ICPC arraigns two contractors for forgery

By Chimezie. Godfrey

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned the General Manager, AGB Limited, Friday Adodo and a businessman, owner of FMateck Limited, Abdulrasheed Yusuf, for forging contract documents.

The Spokesperson, ICPC, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua stated,”The two defendants were to have been arraigned on 24th March, 2023, before Justice Abdul Dogo of Federal High Court, Makurdi, Benue State, on a 3-count charge bordering on forging contract documents to bid for a contract at the Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority (LBRBDA) Makurdi, Benue State which is contrary to section 97 of the Penal Code and Section 58(1) of the Procurement Act, 2007.

“The earlier arraignment did not take place due to the absence of the second defendant, Mr. Friday Adogo, which stalled the arraignment, leading the judge, Justice A. Dogo to issue a bench warrant for his arrest for violating court proceedings. The matter was therefore adjourned to 28th March 2023.”

She added,”On resumed hearing of the case on Tuesday 28th March, the defendants, Abdulrasheed Yusuf and Friday Adodo, pleaded “not guilty” to the charge, and were granted bail by the trial judge on stringent condition.

“However, he ordered that they should be remanded in the Nigeria Correctional Service until they meet the bail conditions so that they will not jump bail.

“The case was adjourned to 20th June 2023 for hearing.

Nigeria Correctional Service Superintendent Arraigned for Job Racketeering

“A Superintendent with the Nigeria Correctional Service, Lafia, Nasarawa State, Mr. Eyimoga Moses, has been arraigned in court before Hon. Justice Abdul Dogo of the Federal High Court, Makurdi, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for the fraudulent act of job racketeering.”

According to ICPC counsel Barr. Bako Alongs, the defendant, Eyimoga Moses, who is a Superintendent with the Nasarawa State Command of the Service, was arraigned on one-count charge of corruption before Hon. Justice Abdul Adogo, for collecting N800,000 from a couple for two vacancy slots at the Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State, which Eyimoga knew was false and therefore committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) of Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006.

The defendant pleaded “not guilty” to the charge and was admitted to bail and ordered to be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Service, Makurdi, Benue State until he meets the bail conditions.

The case was adjourned to 20th June 2023 for trial.