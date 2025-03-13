ICPC Arraigns Suspended Rural Electrification Agency’s Executive Director, One other for N15m Contract Fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned Mr. Netufo Olaniyi Alaba, the suspended Executive Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and Mr. Hassan Arivi Saddiq, Managing Director, Hassino Group Limited, for their alleged involvement in a 15 million Naira (15,000,000) contract fraud.

The Director, Public Enlightenment and Education/ Spokesperson for the Commission, Demola Bakare, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He stated,”Mr. Alaba who is the first defendant and Mr. Saddiq the second defendant, appeared on Wednesday before Justice Celestine Obinna of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama Abuja, on a four and three-count charge respectively, bordering on currying favor and conferring unfair advantage through office, amongst other corruption charges.

“It would be recalled that the Presidency had last year approved the indefinite suspension of certain senior figures at REA including Mr. Alaba, over a N1.2 billion fraud.

“One of the charges reads:

“That you, Netufo Olaniyi Alaba between September and October, 2022 or thereabouts at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja whilst being Executive Director of Rural Electrification Agency (REA) did use your office to confer corrupt advantage upon yourself by receiving the sum of (15,000,000) Fifteen Million Naira from Hassan Arivi Saddiq to show favour to the said Hassan Arivi Saddiq that is facilitating contract jobs/businesses for him at the Federal Ministry of Power and other Organizations and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

Bakare further revealed,”Another charge reads:

“That you Hassan Arivi Saddiq (m) between September and Octoben, 2022 or thereabouts at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja whilst being MD Hassino Group Limited did corruptly give the sum of (N10,000,000) Ten Million Naira to Netufo Olaniyi Alaba vide his First Bank Account No: 2005009459 on account of showing you favour that is facilitating contract jobs/businesses at the Federal Ministry of Power and other Organization and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 9 (a) an punishable under section 9 (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Relate Offences Act, 2000.”

The ICPC Spokesperson stated that

Mr. Alaba and Mr. Saddiq pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“Counsel to both defendants, Myson N, and S. Yusuf applied to the court to grant bail to their client on liberal terms seeing “as they did not pose any flight risks and were capable of providing credible sureties.

“While ICPC’s counsel, Abdulkareem Sulaiman did not oppose their bail applications, he did however implore the court to grant bail under stringent conditions to ensure that no attempt to slow the judicial process was made by the defendants,” he stated.

He added,”Justice Obinna set bail at 50 million naira each provided they produced a credible surety who is a civil servant not below Grade Level 10 with a verifiable address within the FCT High Court’s jurisdiction.

“The presiding judge subsequently adjourned the case to 4th of April, 2025, for further hearing.”