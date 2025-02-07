ICPC Arraigns Ministry of Labour Official for Job Racketeering

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned Takat Williams Sabo, an officer of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, over allegations of job racketeering.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a statement, Director, Public Enlightenment and Education/

Spokesperson, Demola Bakare, stated that Sabo was brought before Justice S. M. Mayana of the Federal Capital Territory High Court 43 in Apo, Abuja, under charge number CR/496/2024.

“He faces a two-count charge for allegedly defrauding a job seeker of ₦800,000 under the pretense of securing employment in the Federal Civil Service Commission.

“According to ICPC counsel Agbili Ezenwa Kingsley, Sabo fraudulently obtained the money from his victim, John Daniel, by falsely promising him a government job.

The charges against him read: “That you, Takat Williams Sabo (M), sometime in June 2021 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while serving as a public officer at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, accepted ₦800,000 as gratification from John Daniel for recruitment into the Federal Civil Service Commission.

“According to the charge sheet, the second Count: “That you, Takat Williams Sabo (M), in June 2021, used your position to confer corrupt advantage upon yourself by receiving ₦800,000 from John Daniel through Kyauta Mohammed for recruitment into the Federal Civil Service Commission.

“These offences were contrary to and punishable under Sections 18 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 respectively,” Bakare stated.

He added,”When the charges were read, Sabo pleaded not guilty. His defense counsel, O. I. Aneneh, filed a bail application, arguing that his client was willing to attend his trial. The ICPC counsel did not oppose the application but requested strict conditions to ensure the defendant’s court attendance.

“Justice Mayana granted bail in the sum of ₦20 million, requiring two sureties who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and provide affidavits proving a legitimate source of livelihood.

“The case was adjourned to April 10, 2025, for the commencement of trial.”