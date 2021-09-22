ICPC arraigns Ex-NIS Officer over Certificate Fraud

A retired Chief Superintendent of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Imam Aminu, has been arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over alleged forgery of academic certificates.



The Commission, in a 4-count charge brought before Honourable Justice A.O. Abong of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court 18, sitting in Gwagwalada, Abuja averred that the accused person had forged a National Diploma Certificate in Public Administration from the Kaduna State Polytechnic and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management from the University of Calabar.



ICPC counsel, Mashkur Salisu Esq, informed the court of how the defendant had used the aforementioned forged certificates to enlist into NIS as well as advanced his career to the rank of a Chief Superintendent. ICPC in a Charge No: CR/821/2021 told the court that the former Immigration Officer’s action was contrary to Section 364 of the Penal Code, and if he is found guilty, he shall be liable to a prison term of not less than 14 years.



When the charge was read to the accused, he pleaded not guilty to the four counts. The prosecution counsel thereafter asked for a date for hearing and for the accused to be remanded in Kuje prison pending hearing. Counsel to the defendant however moved the bail application in favour of the accused.



The trial Court thereafter granted Mr. Aminu bail in the sum of N500,000.00 and a surety in like sum who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court. He was also ordered to deposit his travel documents at the court’s registry.



The case has been adjourned to the 9th of November 2021 for commencement of trial.



Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...