ICPC arraigns Deputy Director over N2.6m fraud

A Deputy Director in the Sokoto State civil service, Mr. Aminu Abdullahi Mega, has been arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for allegedly diverting the sum of N2.6 million belonging to the state government.

Mega, who is a deputy director, Infrastructure of the Sokoto Agriculture Development Project (SADP), is facing a two-count charge bordering on fraudulent diversion of government funds.

ICPC, in a charge sheet filed before Justice Malami Umar, of High Court 3, Sokoto, accused Mr. Mega of fraudulently converting the sum of N2, 626, 500 being government money meant for the construction of borehole at SADP Housing estate in the state.

He was also accused of presenting fake receipts to the Commission during investigation to cover the fraud, thereby committing an offence contrary to Sections 16 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under the same section.

He pleaded guilty when the charges were read to him. ICPC counsel, Mashkur Salisu, who had earlier tendered before the court, documents showing evidence of recoveries made from the accused by the Commission, prayed the judge to convict him as charged according to the provisions of Section 273 (2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2019 of Sokoto State.

The prayer was not opposed by counsel to the accused, Mr. A. Danbuwa even as Justice Umar then adjourned the case to 26th October, 2020, for judgment.

The deputy director was then admitted to bail on the same terms and conditions of bail administration earlier granted him by the Commission.