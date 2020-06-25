ICPC appoints new acting Spokesperson

Share the news













The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), an agency of the federal government of Nigeria in the forefront of the fight against corruption, has announced the appointment of Mrs. Azuka Chinelo Ogugua as the Acting Head of Public Enlightenment Department and Spokesperson for the Commission.

Mrs. Ogugua takes over from Mrs. Rasheedat Adunni Okoduwa, mni, the outgoing Director, Public Enlightenment, who retires from the services of the Commission after attaining 60 years of age stipulated for retirement.

A statement signed by Mrs. Okoduwa, said in this new role, she will be responsible for cultivating a positive image for ICPC, managing publicity for its activities and programmes, developing anti-corruption enlightenment programmes, maintaining relationship with the media, and the implementation of other communication functions. She is also the official Spokesperson for the Commission.

Until her current appointment, she was the Deputy Head of Education Department, in ICPC.

Ogugua is an Assistant Director with the Commission. She holds an M.Sc in Public Relations/Marketing from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. She is also an associate member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM).

