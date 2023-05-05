ICOMAA – UK & Ireland Congratulates King Charles III On His Coronation

The Ibadan College of Medicine Alumni Association (ICOMAA – UK & Ireland) executives and members have congratulated His Majesty, King Charles III of United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms and Queen Consult Camilla, on occasion of their coronation on the 6th of May 2023.

Recall that King Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, following the death of of his dearly beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

ICOMAA (UK & Ireland) is the umbrella organisation of graduates of the first Medical College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, in Nigeria.

Majority of them are healthcare professionals and managers in the realms in which His Majesty, King Charles III will reign.

“While we celebrate the coronation of His Majesty, we also use the opportunity to pledge our loyalty to the crown and we look forward to a strong partnership with the King’s charities in areas where human development and wellbeing will be consummated to the benefit of your subjects.

“We pray for a peaceful and glorious reign for the King,” Dr Olayiwola Ajileye and Dr Esther Okumo, President and Secretary, New Media and Communication said in a statement on Friday.