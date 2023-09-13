ICIR calls for applications from Journalists for Countering Misinformation, Promoting Media Literacy Project

The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) has called for applications from qualified journalists for its “Countering Misinformation and Promoting Media Literacy in Nigeria Project”.

THE ICIR CALLS FOR APPLICATIONS FROM JOURNALISTS FOR THE COUNTERING MISINFORMATION AND PROMOTING MEDIA LITERACY PROJECT

The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) invites applications from suitable and qualified journalists for its “Countering Misinformation and Promoting Media Literacy in Nigeria Project”.

Countering Misinformation and Promoting Media Literacy project aims to reduce the dissemination and impact of misinformation in Nigeria by promoting media literacy and responsible information sharing among citizens.

The ICIR is an independent, non–profit media organization that aims to promote good governance in Nigeria through robust investigative, data-driven reporting. Our goal is to build a culture of watchdog reporting for the media in Nigeria. In the last five years, the Centre has worked to build the capacity for journalists to undertake investigative, data-driven reporting, thus strengthening accountability and engendering effective service delivery for the welfare of the citizens, particularly at the sub-regional level.

The ICIR FactCheckHub was set up amid the infodemic that came with COVID-19 in 2020 and has become one of Nigeria’s most credible verification platforms working to increase its capacity, visibility and impact in Nigeria.

The Countering Misinformation and Promoting Media Literacy project is supported by the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Abuja.

For this training, 30 journalists will be selected from different media organizations in Nigeria. The application opens on Tuesday, September 12 and ends on Friday, September 22, 2023.

The training will build capacity and provide financial support for selected journalists to provide critical fact-check content, leading to responsible journalism and higher information quality in Nigeria.

Candidates with a minimum of two years’ experience practicing as journalists working in print, electronic and online media can apply. Freelancers with a track record of critical fact-checking skills are also welcome. Intending participants must provide proof of previous fact-checking content published in the last 12 months.

Applications are therefore requested from journalists who meet the stipulated eligibility criteria.

Candidates can only apply for this project online through this link

Being a gender-inclusive organization, the Centre strongly encourages qualified female journalists to apply.

The deadline for application for this project is September 22, 2023.

