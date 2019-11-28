ICAO Air Navigation Commission gets new President

The Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has appointed Capt. Nabil Naoumi to a one-year renewable term as President of its Air Navigation Commission (ANC), the UN civil aviation Organization’s main technical review body.

This was contained in a press release made available to Newsdiaryonline on Thursday.

It indicated that Capt. Naoumi was nominated for the appointment by the Government of Germany, and his mandate begins on January 1, 2020. He has served as an ANC Commissioner at ICAO since February 2016, and was appointed its First Vice-President in January 2019.

As an Air Navigation Commissioner at ICAO, he served as Chair of the Working Group of the Whole for Air Navigation Work Programme Deliverables Productions, and Chairman of Commission Group 1: Licensing, Operations, Airworthiness, Dangerous Goods and Aviation Medicine.

Prior to his commitments at ICAO, he held positions of increasing seniority in the area of technical aviation inspection at the Federal Aviation Office of Germany. He has been awarded the title of Diplom Ingenieur twice, both times in the area of aerospace engineering, by the University of Technology, Dresden, and the University of Applied Sciences, Aix-la-Chapelle. He also holds a private pilot licence.

As part of his new duties he will lead the Commission’s work on the development of Standards and Recommended Practices, as well as ICAO’s global plans. He will also guide the Commission in its preparations for ICAO’s next High Level Safety Conference, at which greater convergence on innovations in aviation safety, efficiency, capacity security, and environmental stewardship is expected.