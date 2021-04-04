The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), has charged accounting professionals in the country to promote integrity and accountability, in the discharge of their duties.

Mrs Onome Adewuyi, ICAN President, made the call on Sunday, in Abuja, during a reception, organised in her honour, ahead of the institute’s 50th Annual Accountants’ Conference.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by the ICAN Abuja and District Society to mark the institute’s 50th Annual Accountants’ Conference.

Adewuyi, who is also the 56th president of the institute, stressed the need for accountants to be accurate and serve with integrity, which the institute is known for.

“The economy of the country as at now, is down, we are supposed to help it move up and I believe that every accountant has what it takes to do that.

“So, my advice to all accountants now, is to work hard to unlearn their old styles and relearn the new things that will help them support the economy of the country to go up.

“I believe that this conference will give them the ample opportunity to acquire more skills to enable them achieve that desired goal.

Mrs Queensley Seghosime, Conference Chairman, said that the conference would provide opportunities that would enable delegates get acquainted with new innovations in the accounting profession.

“At the end of the conference, the delegates would be equipped technically, because we are going to look at things that will make their jobs easier,” she said.

Mrs Bosede Ikhanoba, Chairman, ICAN Abuja and District Society, added that the COVID-19 pandemic had made it important for accountants to embrace the use of technology.

“One thing I know is that there is always a blessing in disguise for whatever happens.

“For some of us, we did not believe we could work from home and one of the things from the theme that we must highlight, is that as accountants, we need to embrace technology.

“We can work from the comfort of our homes, there are so many things we don’t need to travel to do, that we can do, while we are in Nigeria or in our offices.

“We also need to up skill our knowledge, so that we can embrace technology and what is happening globally,” she said.

NAN reports that the conference is themed; “The 4th Industrial Revolution: Boom for the Accounting Profession and Panacea for Pandemics.”

It is scheduled to take place from April 5 to 9. (NAN)

