ICAN swears in 2nd Chairman, inaugurates district excos

By Jacinta Nwachukwu

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has sworn in the 2nd Chairman and inaugurated the Executive Committee of Gwagwalada and District Society to pilot its affairs for the next one year.

Speaking at the inauguration, the 58th President of ICAN, Malam Tijjani Isa, congratulated the new chairman as well as other executive members and encouraged them to be good leaders.

Isa, who was represented by Mrs Qeensley Seghosime, Council member, said that “good leaders were trailblazers, they forged a path for others to follow.

“Leadership is finest when it is executed through service and by example. I encourage you all to give your all in contributing to the growth of this profession,” he said.

He further urged them to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to proffer lasting solutions to the current economic quagmire confronting the country.

According to him, the lessons learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic – the need for more diversified and resilient economy should not be easily forgotten.

“Chartered accountants need to rise up and play the significant roles in building an invincible and sustainable economy.

Against this backdrop, the president expressed confident that the new leadership led by Mr Chimezie Ogu, were capable to skillfully and successfully pilot the affairs of the District at this critical time.

He, therefore, urged every member of the executive and the members of the District at large, to readily offer the new Chairman their unflinching support while encouraging the Chairman to tow the path of an inclusive leadership.

In his remarks, Chief Nimfa Zwalbong, the outgone Chairman of the District Society, while appreciating the members for their support during his tenure said the forum started with few members in 2016.

“But today the membership has significantly grown to over 60 financial members,” Zwalbong said.

He, therefore, wished the new Chairman well and prayed that God almighty would strengthen, encourage and give him wisdom along with his team to make positive impacts in the society.

Responding, Ogu pledged to uphold the values and integrity of the society as well as secure a permanent office for the District.

“Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Gwagwalada District is a young district and as a young district there are some pertinent obvious challenges.

“The issue of membership, the financial base and most importantly trying to secure a permanent office.

“I have made it as a priority that within this tenure I will ensure that we have a permanent office,” Ogu promised.

Also on his part, the Guest Speaker, Dr Abioye Mustafa, said that there was the need for the review of the tertiary curriculum to accommodate other needs.

“The focus of the lecture is the expansion of curriculum of the accounting profession to take care of knowledge gap that exists within the current curriculum.

“So that it can take care of areas that are not covered because accounting is no longer a technical issue alone it takes care of both technical, social as well as moral issue,” Mustafa explained. (NAN)

