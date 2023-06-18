ICAN inaugurates Bello as 5th OBA district chairman

By Rukayat Adeyemi

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) on Saturday inaugurated Mr Ismail Bello as the 5th Chairman of the Ojo, Badagry and Agbara (OBA) District Society.

The 59th ICAN President, Mr Innocent Okwuosa, represented by Chief Ezekiel Anagha, ICAN district coordinator, in his address in Lagos, congratulated Bello and his executive team on the inauguration.

Okwuosa told Bello that his inauguration was an opportunity for him to contribute his quota towards making ICAN a cynosure of all eyes in terms of professional accountancy.

“As you are aware, the commendable efforts of ICAN district societies in promoting accuracy and integrity have significant positive impact on the economy.

“We all know that the country has been through various unpalatable socioeconomic challenges.

“Hence, I encourage you all to maximise this opportunity to showcase your problem-solving capability and in turn produce quality results,” he said.

Okwuosa maintained that ICAN would continue to give its 70 districts across the federation and five international districts in the UK, USA, Canada, Malaysia and Cameroon the necessary support to make them world class chartered accountants.

He explained that as advocates for accountability and transparency, one of the significant responsibilities of the district societies was to ensure that the values of the institute are upheld within their jurisdictions.

He noted that the districts being the closest to the grassroots played a crucial role in bringing the institute’s innovative initiatives to all their immediate societies and mentor prospective chartered accountants in their areas of control.

The president commended the outgone chairman, Mr Taiwo Folaranmi, for putting in his best to ensure the elevation of the profile of the district society, while making the institute significant in the jurisdiction.

In his acceptance speech, Bello, Chairman of the district, appreciated members of the society for the trust and confidence reposed on him through his election.

He stated that the focal areas of his administration would include; strengthening the institute’s district permanent secretariat, drive membership growth, enhance members welfare and foster stronger community relationships.

The chairman said construction of the secretariat would be at the forefront of his administration, as it was important to have a robust and efficient administrative body to support the activities of the district.

“We are dedicated to building a functional secretariat, equipped with the necessary resources and infrastructure to serve our members effectively,” he said.

According to him, the district under his leadership would cultivate a diverse and vibrant membership base that strengthens its members collective expertise and influence.

Bello said his administration would implement strategic initiatives to attract and retain talented individuals, particularly among young professional to increase the district’s membership.

“This will include organising professional development programmes, continuing education opportunities and networking events that facilities knowledge sharing and skill enhancement.

In his valedictory speech, the outgone chairman, Folaranmi, appreciated the district members for the support and love bestowed on him throughout his tenure, that enabled him to deliver on his campaign promises.

Folaranmi said his administration could not lay the foundation of the district’s permanent secretariat as promised due to documentation process on land, saying it has set aside N1.5 million aside for that purpose.

He listed some of his administration’s achievements to include; organising the “Catch Them Young” Programme, training and workshops.

Others are; the renovation of the district’s temporary Secretariat, digitisation of its activities as well as the organisation of the ICAN Western Zonal Accountants Conference OBA 2023.

He solicited for the cooperation of the district members and stakeholders to the new executives, while wishing the new administration huge success.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports other elected executive members of the districts are; Mr Ajibola Adigun as Vice-Chairman, Dr Oluwafemi Adesina as General Secretary,Mrs Olubunmi Mafikuyomi as Treasurer, Mr Adetunji Sanni as the Financial Secretary.

Also, Mr Olabode Ikuesan as Technical Secretary; Hon. Kolawale Agbeyihanne as Publicity/Social Secretary; Mr Oluwatomisin Oluwatayo as Assistant. General. Secretary; Ms Oluwakemi Awopetu, SWAN Coordinator; Mr Temitope Lawal as Ex-officio 1 and Mrs Abosede Dawodu as Ex-officio 11. (NAN)

