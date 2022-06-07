Ibrahim emerges NNPP guber candidate in Bauchi

By Olaide Ayinde

Alhaji Yusuf Ibrahim on Tuesday emerged the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Bauchi State.

Ibrahim, who is the sole gubernatorial aspirant of the party emerged the candidate through a voice affirmation by all the delegates of the party.

Announcing the result of the affirmation, the Returning Officer, Alhaji Ahmed Balewa, said all the 680 delegates of the party across the 20 local government areas of the state affirmed that Ibrahim should be the flag bearer of the party without any acrimony.

In his acceptance speech, Ibrahim appreciated all his supporters and the party for giving him the mandate, calling on them to go into the nooks and crannies of the state to rally support for NNPP to triumph at the polls in 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibrahim is a business man as well as a politician who defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to NNPP to pick up the gubernatorial ticket. (NAN)

