Ibrahim Agboloa Gambari: In the fullness of time

The bipartisan, national and global appreciation of the appointment of the scholar-diplomat of Professor Ibrahim Agboloa Gambari, CFR, as the 5th Chief of Staff (COS) in the current democratic dispensation indicates that he is a eminently qualified to assist President Buhari in Nigeria’s stride for Nation-Building. Post humous praise trailed the death of the late Chief of Staff. The sudden exit of Mallam Abba Kyari definitely left a big vacuum at the Presidency. Professor Ibrahim A. Gambari has the singular responsibility to continue the good work of the late COS, of course with a quality control of the legacy of his predecessor. As the Head of the Presidential aides and principal coordinator of the policy vision of the President, Professor Gambari brings to the Presidency impressive triple heritage of scholarship, statesmanship/diplomacy and civil society/private experiences spanning decades. So much heat, (as opposed to illumination!) had been generated over an appointment of a septuagenarian working for a septuagenarian President. Certainly age does matter. More so given that both the President and his Chief of Staff once served the country in their respective prime ages. However I agree with Mariam Makeba, the late South Africa activist singer who once observed that ‘ Age ain’t nothin’ but a number’. But age is other things, too. It is wisdom, if one has lived one’s life properly. It is experience and knowledge”. I am more interested in the age of the ideas of public officers, young and old alike. The relevance of the timeliness of Professor Ibrahim Gambari’s impeccable credentials cannot be over emphasized.

Modest achievements of President Muhamadu Buhari in the critical three point agenda of Security, Anti-corruption and the repositioning the economy have been well documented. But the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome known as coronavirus in Wuhan, China December last year, had created new challenges for both lives and livelihoods in Nigeria and world wide. With confirmed 5621 cases that include frontline health workers, high profile and net worth individuals, and as many as 176 deaths, COVID: 19 tasks already depressed life expectancy of 53 years, (well below African average of 65 years)!. An African received wisdom puts it succinctly: “You do not teach the paths of the forest to an old gorilla”. Professor Gambari is expected to upscale the good work of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) in coordinating and overseeing Nigeria’s multi-sectoral inter-governmental efforts to contain the spread of the disease. Therefore the appointment of the diplomat, statesman and non-state activist is in the fullest of time of the second term of President Buhari. The former United Nations Under-Secretary General and Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Africa (1999-2005), former Chairman of the United Nations Special Committee Against Apartheid (1990-1994) and on Peace-Keeping Operations (1990—1999) and Head of the United Nations Department of Political Affairs (2005-2007) and UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Cyprus, Zimbabwe and Myanmar and Special Representative in Angola is better positioned to mobilize important material and policy resources to contain the pandemic which has infected almost 5 million humans in all countries claiming over 300,000 lives . There must be all inclusive massive and sustained awareness of citizens . COVID 19 is a matter of life and death as President Buhari had repeatedly admonished in his national broadcasts. Professor Gambari, Founder/Chairman of the Board of Directors of Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development, a non-governmental think-tank on research, policy studies, brings his wealth of experience in advocacy, inclusivity, and training on the prevention and management of an attacking Virus for which there is no vaccine yet. Citizens must be made to own the narratives on protocols and guidelines with respect to personal and work place hygiene, physical and social distancing and gradual easing of movements. With collective and personal responsibilities that go with it. It’s time the National Orientation Agency (NOA) complements the efforts of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) through grassroots advocacy in partnership with the states, civil societies, political parties and faith based organizations. COVID: 19 had triggered unprecedented economic challenges necessitating an urgent review of 2020 budget of 10.52 trillion naira, lower than 10.59 trillion naira approved in December by President Muhammadu Buhari.

CBN under Godwin Emefiele had commendably initiated series of measures that could turn the current “tragedy into opportunities” for Nigeria ‘s development. Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed and Labour Minister Chris Ngige had also commendably announced recovery plans to stimulate the economy and create jobs in all local governments. Also in place is Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) a joint effort between the bankers’ committee and the private sector under the supervision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Nigeria needs urgently a quality control of these quantitative measures and initiatives with an eye stemming the ever rising curve and worsening poverty and wealth obliteration. The challenge is to work towards a new economic paradigm that must stress inclusion, diversification, productivity, equity, mass Decent jobs, smart work, poverty eradication and self reliance. In the wake of total break down of the global supply chains, Nigeria must produce what it consumes starting with health and well care services and Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs). Happily President Buhari had long proactively signed Executive Orders 003 and 005 which legitimize local patronage in procurements, to boost local production and create sustainable jobs out of the promised 100 million jobs in a decade. It’s time for beneficiation and value addition. Product subsidy or not, NNPC must get refineries working and halt scandalous products imports with attendant stress of diminished foreign exchange. It is gratifying that President Buhari is committed to industrialization in a diversified economy. The recent inauguration of the “Ajaokuta Presidential Project and Implementation Team” (APPIT) is a welcome development to reinvent iron and steel sector. Revamping the Ajaokuta Steel Plant, “clearly presents a unique opportunity to make us West Africa’s largest fully integrated steel producer and most importantly accelerate our industrialization especially in steel related industries”. Given the enormous challenges before the administration, the public must give the necessary support to the new Chief of Staff in order for him to hit the ground running in making an urgent difference. Acrimony and suspicion among stakeholders must give way to constructive engagement and cooperation to protect lives and ensure sustainable livelihoods in the country as well as Recovery of the economy from the negative impact of Corona Virus on the economy. Policy monologue must give way to policy dialogue. Transparency and consultation will remove doubts and inspire creative suggestions that would help President Buhari to ensure peace and stability, being necessary condition for growth and development. A a Labour Delegate to 2014 National Conference, I bear witness that Professor Ibrahim Agboloa Gambari, was among the Eminent Elders who set the guidelines for consensus building which led to the success of that historic confab such that notwithstanding legitimate differences, the Confab built unprecedented National Solidarity and CONSENSUS for National Development on all critical issues as Industry, trade and investment, labour, religion, energy, political restructuring, devolution of power and Foreign policy among others without rancor and without acrimonious votes counting.

Issa Aremu mni

