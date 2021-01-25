Ibori mourns Sen. Nosike Ikpo

Chief James Onanefe Ibori said he was saddened by the passing of Obi (Senator) Nosike Ikpo, a Delta state leading light.

Ibori said, in a statement signed by his Media Assistant, Tony Eluemunor, that Ikpo stood out early in life, as the best pupil in standard six certificate examination at St Thomas Practicing School, Ibusa. With his GCE O and A levels obtained as a private candidate, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) employed him in I950 at Offa, as a Plant Boy. There, Ikpo began to contribute articles to the West African Pilot newspapers and he became an under Secretary and later Secretary of the then Ibusa Union in I95I. He resigned in I954 for politics, and became Organizing Secretary of the NCNC. He left the NCNC in I958 for the Action Group, becoming the Asaba Divisional Organizing Secretary.