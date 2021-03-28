The Chief Operating Officer of Abom Air, Mr George Uriesi, on Saturday said the company would create four or five new domestic destinations before the end of 2021.

Uriesi, who said this in Abuja at the“Abuja Jabamah Tourism Expo2021,” added that such effort would improve connectivity within the country.

According to him, the move will bring the airline route network to nine domestic destinations and 15 routes from the current five destinations and seven routes.

“ Expanding our route footprint in 2021 is critical to Ibom Air’s sustainable business success. We will also venture ’slowly’ into the region in the second half of 2021.

“ We carried our 500,000th passenger on Monday March 1. We will

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

