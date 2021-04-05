Ibom Air to extend flight to Gambia – Emmanuel

. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom  has said that , the State-owned Airline, will extend its flight operations to the Gambia and other West African countries.


Emmanuel said this when the Gambian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Mohamadou Musa Njie, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Uyo Monday.


The governor thanked the Gambian High Commissioner and the President of Gambia for indicating interest bilateral with Akwa Ibom State the area of Commerce, industry and aviation development.


“We are actually planning a regional flight with , so we hope by next month we should take delivery of two brand new A220 300 series Airbuses,  which will be used for regional flights.


“I will get this to be discussed at the Board of Directors of , so that we can also consider flight to Banjul,”  Emmanuel said.


He acknowledged the tourism the Gambia and advised other West African countries  to take advantage of the tourism that Ibom Air offered.


Earlier, Njie, commended the governor for the great achievements by Ibom Air.
He expressed the willingness of his country to have Ibom Air commence flight operations to the Gambia.


The High Commissioner also presented a letter conveying  the invitation of President Adama Barrow of the Gambia to Emmanuel for a visit to strengthen industrial and trade . (NAN)

