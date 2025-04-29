Ibom Air resumes flights to Enugu May 4

The Management of Ibom Air says it will resume flights to Enugu on May 4 following the reopening of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport.

By Isaiah Eka

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Aniekan Essienette, Group Manager, Marketing and Communication of Ibom Air in Uyo on Tuesday.

Essienette said Ibom Air appreciated the patience and understanding of all esteemed passengers during the temporary disruption to the service.

“Following the reopening of Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA), Ibom Air is pleased to announce the resumption of its flight operations to and from Enugu, effective Sunday, May 4.

“This development comes after the issuance of an official NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) on April 28 confirming that Runway 08/26 at Enugu Airport has resumed normal operations.

“Consequently, all scheduled Ibom Air flights to and from Enugu from May 4 onwards have been reinstated.

“Our Customer Service Team is actively reaching out to affected passengers to facilitate rebooking and alternative travel arrangements where necessary,” Essienette said.

Essienette added that Ibom Air remain fully committed to providing a safe, reliable, and on-time service that passengers expect. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)