Ibom Air reaffirms commitment to customers, welcomes 2 Airbus A320-200 Aircraft

By Chimezie Godfrey

Ibom Airlines Limited (IBOM AIR) has welcomed two Airbus A320-200 aircraft as additions to her fleet.

This was made known to the press in a statement issued by Aniekan Essienette,

the GM, Marketing and Communication, Ibom Air.

Essienette disclosed that the aircraft, which arrived over the weekend, were procured from GetJet Airlines UAB (operating as GETJET), a European aircraft leasing company, on a one year wet-lease agreement.

He said according to the Chief Operating Officer, Mr George Uriesi, “The wet-lease agreement is a stop-gap measure undertaken to meet current demands and accommodate growth, while awaiting the deliveries of our ten brand new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, an order that was firmed up in November 2021 at the Dubai Airshow.

“With this new capacity coming on board, we are delighted to inform our passengers that we have increased our offerings, providing more frequencies for their convenience.

“The Uyo-Lagos and Uyo-Abuja route now have three frequencies every weekday, while our passengers between Lagos and Abuja will have seven frequencies to choose from both ways, every weekday”.

He added,”These new flight schedules will commence effective from the 23rd of November, in time to meet the demand of the holiday season. Passengers will be able to access these services on the Ibom Air website at www.ibomair.com, and all our sales channels.

“The deliveries of Ibom Air’s ten brand new A220-300s are scheduled to begin in the second half of 2023.”

Ibom Air is a limited liability company wholly owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government, which aims to set the standard as an Airline of choice for passengers by focusing on schedule reliability, on-time departures, and excellent service. It has a fleet of seven Aircraft: five (5) Bombardier CRJ 900 and two (2) Airbus A320-300, covering seven (7) destinations.

GetJet Airlines is an IOSA-certified international wet-lease operator, operating a fleet of Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 NG type aircraft. The company provides wet lease and charter services worldwide to airlines and tour operators, including Wizz Air, Corendon Airlines, Norwegian, LOT, Finnair, Spice Jet, and others.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

