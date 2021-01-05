Ibidapo-Obe left indelible footprints in the annals of Nigerian university education

The Vice Chancellor, Trinity University, Yaba, Lagos, Prof. Charles Ayo, said that the late Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe left an indelible footprint in the annals of university education, not only in Nigeria, but in Africa and the world at large.

Ayo, also a former Vice Chancellor of Covenant University, Ota, Ogun,

disclosed this on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota.

NAN reports that Ibidapo-Obe died on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2021, aged 71 years.

Ayo said that the death of Ibidapo-Obe was a rude shock to him and the entire academic community, as well as a colossal loss to Nigeria.

He described him as the first amongst equals, an academic juggernaut and an administrator par excellence.

“The late Ibidapo-Obe was a polished academic, a two-time Vice Chancellor and Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Council of some universities,“ he notecd.

Ayo said that he had his first contact with the Ibidapo-Obe when he was on the panel that interviewed him for the post of the Vice Chancellor of Covenant University in 2012.

He condoled with the family, friends and academic community on his demise and prayed God to grant him eternal rest.

“We thank God for a life well spent, short but successful, historic and memorable,“ he said. (NAN)